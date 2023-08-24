Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Reply To Twitter User Who Asked When Nigeria Will Be Going To The Moon
There have been several reactions after former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani replied a Twitter user who asked when Nigeria will be going to the moon
The Twitter user asked the former Kaduna Lawmaker the question following the report of Indian visiting the moon
It would be recalled that the report of India joining other countries who have visited the moon surfaced online on Wednesday
After the report surfaced, several people have taken to the internet to drop their thoughts on it
The former Kaduna Lawmaker, however, reacted to the report and his statement made the Twitter user to ask him when Nigeria would be visiting the moon
Replying, Shehu Sani said that he should Google “APC Osinbajo moon” he will get the date
Kindly read the conversation between them below
Below are some of the reactions that surfaced
What are your thoughts on this
Bodeblogs (
)