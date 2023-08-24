Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Reply To Twitter User Who Asked When Nigeria Will Be Going To The Moon

There have been several reactions after former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani replied a Twitter user who asked when Nigeria will be going to the moon

The Twitter user asked the former Kaduna Lawmaker the question following the report of Indian visiting the moon

It would be recalled that the report of India joining other countries who have visited the moon surfaced online on Wednesday

After the report surfaced, several people have taken to the internet to drop their thoughts on it

The former Kaduna Lawmaker, however, reacted to the report and his statement made the Twitter user to ask him when Nigeria would be visiting the moon

Replying, Shehu Sani said that he should Google “APC Osinbajo moon” he will get the date

Kindly read the conversation between them below

Below are some of the reactions that surfaced

What are your thoughts on this

Bodeblogs (

)