Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Post About The New FCT Minister Under President Tinubu

Nigerian Former Senator and activist, Shehu Sani, has stirred up reactions on social media by addressing a current trending issue in the country. He used his official social media page to react to the recent appointment of a new Minister and the resumption of office by all ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Sani’s reaction focused on the newly appointed FCT (Federal Capital Territory) Minister’s potential to perform effectively under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership. He expressed confidence in the minister’s capacity and competence to deliver on his responsibilities. However, Sani also voiced concerns about the possibility of the minister inadvertently causing political problems for himself and the President due to his statements or actions. Sani used a metaphor, mentioning that the minister would need to navigate carefully like walking in a minefield to avoid potential pitfalls.

The post by Shehu Sani has stirred reactions from various social media users. The comments reflect the diverse opinions of Nigerians regarding the matter. The screenshot below contains some of the reactions from Nigerians who engaged with Sani’s post on social media.

HealthTourist (

)