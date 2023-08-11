Reactions Trail Shehu Sani’s Claim That Cutting Electricity In Niger Isn’t Putting Pressure On The Junta.

There have been series of reactions on social media, after a former Nigerian lawmaker, senator Shehu Sani made a tweet, claiming that cutting off electricity in Niger Republic is not putting any pressure on the Military Junta, but punishing the masses of the country and creating resentment against our country.

Speaking further on the issue, Senator Shehu Sani made it known that the action that was taken by the Nigerian government and ECOWAS is further pushing Nigeriens to rally round their Military Government, noting that France, ECOWAS and Nigeria are pushing Niger Republic to learn to live without dependence.

The said tweet that was made by Senator Shehu Sani caused a lot of Nigerians to react differently. Below are some reactions from Nigerians.

It should be recalled that the military in Niger Republic, forcefully removed the democratically elected president of the country through coup d’etat, thereby taking charge of the country and forming new government. After carrying out the coup d’etat, series of sanctions have been imposed on the country by the ECOWAS, including cutting off the power supply to the country.

Just yesterday, the Heads of States of all the ECOWAS member countries, met in Abuja, the Nigeria’s capital and fter their meeting, they agreed that they will explore all the necessary options including the use of military force, in order to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. The ECOWAS leaders also ordered the activation of its standby force. Though many have kicked against the Military intervention, but it seems like ECOWAS is not ready to back down.

