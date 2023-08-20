NEWS

Reactions Trail Shehu Sani Post After Former Kaduna Gov Said He Loves Reggae Music

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted after former Kaduna governor, Nasir Elrufai said he loves Reggae Music

The former Kaduna state governor, on Sunday, took to his verified Twitter page to show his love for reggae music and reggae musician, Bob Marley

In his post, he said that the Late reggae musician is one of the most talented musicians

He said that his love for reggae music is connected with the songs of Bob Marley

However, after he made the statement, some people have taken to his comment section to react

Reacting through a post on his verified Twitter page, Shehu Sani said that he has turned the former governor of kaduna into a reggae artist

See the post that Nasir Elrufai made here

See the post that Shehu Sani made on his

See some of the reactions that some people have shared here

Finesthandwriting (
)

