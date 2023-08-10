Reactions Trail Senator Shehu Sani’s Tweet As Naira Falls Against The US Dollar At The Parallel Market

An hour ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which he lamented the free fall of the Naira against the American Dollar.

According to a report by The DAILY TRUST on Thursday, August 10, the Naira sunk to an all-time low of 925 to one United States Dollar at the parallel market as demand for forex once again outweighed supply.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to react, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pointed out that the Naira began its free-fall against the Dollar shortly after the currency was floated by the current government.

He wrote; “Since Naira was allowed to float freely against the Dollar, it has been sinking to the base of the Ocean. Anyway, miracles may happen.”

As expected, Sani’s remarks have drawn quite a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons joined in lamenting the alarming fall of the Naira, others, however, gave reasons for the unfortunate situation.

