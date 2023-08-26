NEWS

Reactions Trail Sani’s Tweet That Emefiele Thought He Was Protected But He Was Left When Issues Came

Reactions have emerged following a statement by former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Sani. He stated that former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, believed he was shielded from harm but was ultimately left unsupported when difficulties arose.

Sani shared this observation on his social media page as seen in the screenshots below, in the midst of the ongoing circumstances involving the former central bank governor.

Recall that Emefiele was dismissed from his position by the president a few weeks ago, subsequently leading to his arrest. Currently, he remains in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In his recent post, Shehu Sani remarked that the ex-CBN governor may have assumed he was safeguarded, but when adversity struck, he found himself abandoned. Sani emphasized that there is a significant lesson to be derived from the entire situation surrounding Godwin Emefiele.

There have been a lot of reactions from social media users. Below are some of the reactions:

