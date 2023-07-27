Reactions Trail Sani’s Statement That It Is Not Fair That The Cabals Are Free But Emefiele Is Not

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and members of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that it is not fair that the cabals are free but the ex central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele is not

His statement is coming following the arrest of the former governor of central bank by officials of the department of state service, DSS, despite court granting him bail

It would be recalled that after the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed suspended Godwin Emefiele, the officials of the department of state arrested him. After the arrest, he was charged by the FG for illegal possession of firearms

However, at the Ikoyi federal High Court on Tuesday, he was granted bail in the sum of N20M which led to the fight between officials of DSS and NCS over his custody

Sani, in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page said that, it is only Emefiele who is not free, the cabals are free

