NEWS

Reactions Trail Sani’s Statement That It Is Not Fair That The Cabals Are Free But Emefiele Is Not

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and members of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that it is not fair that the cabals are free but the ex central bank governor, Godwin Emefiele is not

His statement is coming following the arrest of the former governor of central bank by officials of the department of state service, DSS, despite court granting him bail

It would be recalled that after the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed suspended Godwin Emefiele, the officials of the department of state arrested him. After the arrest, he was charged by the FG for illegal possession of firearms

However, at the Ikoyi federal High Court on Tuesday, he was granted bail in the sum of N20M which led to the fight between officials of DSS and NCS over his custody

Sani, in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page said that, it is only Emefiele who is not free, the cabals are free

Here are some comments

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

13 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

23 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

25 mins ago

Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button