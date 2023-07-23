Reactions Trail Remi Tinubu’s Statement That Nigerians Should Be Obedient

Several reactions have trailed the statement made by the first lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu urging Nigerians to be obedient

The former senator stayed that being obedient to God is one way that the country will progress

Remi Tinubu assumed office on May 29 alongside the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former has been working since then

The first lady, in a report by PREMIUM TIMES, said being obedient to the commandments of God and having good relationship with one another will help in building the nation. She said for that reason, Nigerians should strive to be Obedient

The statement goes thus: “Obedient to God’s Commandments is very important so we must strive for it. Being obedient to God must also be evident in our character and relationship”

After the report was shared, See some of the reactions that have surfaced

