Reactions Trail Regina Daniels’ Appointment As Social Secretary Of The Senator’s Wives Association

Beautiful and gorgeous Nollywood actress and wife to senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has taken to her official facebook page to disclose the appointment she got during the 10th senator’s wives meeting hosted by Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio.

At 22, she is already going places and making an amazing name for herself. After yesterday’s meeting, Regina Daniels was appointed as the current social secretary of the forum.

Expressing her gratitude to God, she said “Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting if the 10th senator’s wives association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy, Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria”

“It was a meeting specifically about the growth of our country and ways in which we can help out senators/husbands and the first lady of the federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria”.

The post got a lot of reactions from Nigerians, congratulating her courage and achievements. Below are screenshots of some comments.

