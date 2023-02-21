Reactions Trail Poll Showing Peter Obi Winning 17 States, And Got 25% Required In 25 States

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A poll that revealed how many states each of the three presidential contenders, Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar, won has sparked reactions among Nigerians. According to the image shared on Twitter, Peter Obi won in 17 states and achieved the necessary 25% in another 25 states.

According to the data, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar might win enough states in most of the nation’s six geographical zones to reach the constitutional threshold of receiving 25% of the vote in at least 24 states.

Imo State, Anambra State, Enugu State, Benue State, Ebonyi State, Edo State, Nasarawa State, Taraba State, Plateau State, FCT, Kogi State, Ondo State, Delta State, Abia State, and Rivers State were among the states Peter Obi won in the poll that was made public.

Nigerians reacted when PDP won in Bayelsa State despite all of the protests from the indigenes. The least populous states were those under Bola Tinubu. Nobody can genuinely predict who will win the election until INEC has made the result public.

Many respondents, in spite of the daily drama in the political theater, felt confident in their choice for president—a choice that is likely to transcend ethnic and religious boundaries, refuting common perceptions of non-ethnic and religious bias in picking the next president.

This poll has received mixed reactions from Nigerians; some feel that it is only a product of people’s imaginations, while others believe it to be a significant step forward. Here are Nigerians’ responses to the poll in the form of comments.

