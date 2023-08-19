Reactions Trail Pictures of Peter Obi With Some Top APC Members

Images of Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election, have been making rounds on social media.

The former Anambra State governor was seen alongside the members of the opposition parties at the wedding of Fathia of the Son of the APC Chieftain and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Abdullahi, to Bilkisu Madaki at Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque Goron Dutse, Kano State, where he took pictures with some politicians.

The online post featuring these images sparked diverse reactions. Some individuals expressed disappointment upon witnessing their favored political figure alongside his opponents, while others held the perspective that Obi exhibited a lack of bitterness as a rival.

Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from various social media users

