Reactions Trail Pictures of Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji With Top NSCDC officials in Abuja

The Honorable Minister of Interior, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo has caused reactions on social media after taking to his official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post pictures of himself with some officials in his ministry. However, he visited top officials of the Ministry to discuss how they will work together to improve Nigeria’s security.

While posting pictures of himself with top officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)…

He wrote: “After meeting with top officials of the Ministry today, I continued my tour of the agencies under the Ministry at the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Fire Service. “

Kindly read his full post in the screenshot below:

In Addition, his social media post has stirred mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Kindly read in the screenshot below, some reactions from Nigerians who commented on his post:

Well done, sir. The President knows that with you, the Ministry of Interior is in good hands.

Sir, take passport issuance away from Nigerian immigration.

Yes, I concur. Provided that the security integrity of international passport production can be guaranteed, it should be taken away from the Nigerian immigration service. The service has remained the biggest obstacle affecting the seamless and transparent processing of passports.

Thank you @BTOofficial. The real son of Ondo State. The immigration offices around the nation have turned the offices into business hubs. The highest bidder has his or her way. Kindly do as you promised.

What is your opinion on this matter? You are free to drop comments in the box below and share the post for others to read.

Number_One (

)