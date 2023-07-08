Reactions Trail Pictures of Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu at The Reopening Ceremony of Apongbon Bridge

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially reopened the Apongbon Bridge on Saturday. The bridge had been closed since March 23, 2022, following a fire incident.

The PUNCH reported that the fire had also engulfed several shops beneath the Apongbon section of the Eko Bridge. The closure of both the Eko and Apongbon Bridges caused significant disruptions to traffic flow in the area.

In an announcement made by the Federal Government on Thursday, it was revealed that both bridges would be reopened to traffic. The reopening was scheduled to take place at midnight on Sunday, July 9, 2023, with motorists allowed to utilize the bridges from Monday morning, July 10.

In a video capturing the moment, Governor Sanwo-Olu arrived at the scene accompanied by his entourage to declare the Apongbon Bridge officially open. The reopening signifies a significant milestone in the restoration of normalcy and improved transportation in the area.

The reopening of the Apongbon Bridge is expected to bring relief to motorists and commuters who have been inconvenienced by the closure for several months. It will also facilitate the resumption of economic activities in the affected areas, particularly the shops that were affected by the fire incident.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s presence at the reopening ceremony highlights the commitment of the Lagos State Government to the timely repair and restoration of critical infrastructure. Efforts like these demonstrate the government’s dedication to ensuring the safety and convenience of its residents.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the random social media users.

Sources: Punch paper

