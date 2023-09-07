Reactions Trail Pictures of Davido’s Father, Deji Adeleke At NIS Office For Passport Capturing

Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS has caused reactions on social media after taking to its official social media page, X account, formerly known as Twitter to post pictures of Adedeji Adeleke, father of a popular Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido in their office at Osun State Command to do capturing for his renewal of international passport.

While posting the pictures, NIS tweeted:

‘Earlier today, Elder Adedeji Adeleke (@davido’s dad) was at our Osun State Command (Passport Office) for his capturing. He was warmly received by Comptroller Bolu Bewaji ‘

However, NIS social media post has stirred mixed reactions from random social media users in Nigeria, with many taking to the comment section to react.

He sure me say he no fit take am 2 days to collect him own passport but if na ordinary Nigerian 2 months he no go see am collect.

It will take 30 minutes to produce his passport. All that needs to be done is to capture his biodata, match it with what is on the system, and, once everything aligns, proceed to print. Note: The passport booklet is already printed. All that needs to be done is to select one passport booklet, transfer his biodata information into the passport, and then print only the biodata page. It takes 30 minutes or less.

I came and did mine, nobody sent my papa. Okay o!! There are many Nigerians who have pending passports, which all should work on. The turnaround time is too much.

