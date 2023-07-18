NEWS

Reactions Trail Photos Of Tinubu Hosting Three African Presidents At Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been pictured hosting three African Presidents at the state banquet hall in Aso Rock

Asiwaju, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since he was announced as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has been representing the nation on the international scene

Recall that the president recently arrived into the country after he travelled to Kenya for a meeting

Photos that were shared online from the Aso Rock, had the president playing host to president of Guinea-Biassau, H.E Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the republic of Niger, H.E Bazoum Mohammed, and president of Benin Republic, H.E Patrice Talon

The president of the the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, Dr Omar Aheu Touray was also with the African leaders

The photos were shared online by D.O Olusegun, media aide to the president

See some of the photos here

