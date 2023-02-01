Reactions Trail Photo Of Peter Obi Praying In The Islamic Way

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo of Peter obi praying in the Islamic way has surfaced online and has been at the center of discussion

The picture, which was taken during his visit to Sokoto, had the former governor of Anambra state stretching forth his hand to receive blessings

It is no longer news that the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate continued their presidential campaign in Sokoto on Wednesday

While in the state, before storming the rally ground, they went to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto

The viral photo was taken at the palace of the sultan of Sokoto before the meeting in the palace commenced

One of the members in the palace led the opening prayers and Peter obi, Datti, the sultan of Sokoto and everyone present took part

However, there have been several reactions since the picture surfaced online

