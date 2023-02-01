Reactions Trail Photo Of Peter Obi Praying In The Islamic Way
Photo of Peter obi praying in the Islamic way has surfaced online and has been at the center of discussion
The picture, which was taken during his visit to Sokoto, had the former governor of Anambra state stretching forth his hand to receive blessings
It is no longer news that the labor party presidential aspirant and his running mate continued their presidential campaign in Sokoto on Wednesday
While in the state, before storming the rally ground, they went to the palace of the sultan of Sokoto
The viral photo was taken at the palace of the sultan of Sokoto before the meeting in the palace commenced
One of the members in the palace led the opening prayers and Peter obi, Datti, the sultan of Sokoto and everyone present took part
Kindly check out the viral picture below
However, there have been several reactions since the picture surfaced online
Below are a few ones
