Reactions Trail Photo Of Peter Obi, Datti Wives Looking At Their Husband’s Phone

There have been diverse reactions on social media to the photo of the wife of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi and wife of his vice-president, Datti Baba Ahmed looking at their husband’s phone in viral photos.

The 2023 election is fast approaching, and all political parties’ candidates have been going to different places soliciting for support. In one of those places Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed and their wives went to was where those photos were taken.

As posted by Tunde Ednut, it showed the moment Peter Obi’s wife Margaret Benson was looking at her husband, Peter Obi’s phone, and Datti’s wife was doing the same thing. The photos were merged together and the person who merged the photos together wrote, I hope when these two come into power, they won’t make a law allowing women to view our phones like this, the transparency we want is not this one, the person said.

After the person made this statement, people have been saying what they feel about the photos. What are your thoughts on this?

