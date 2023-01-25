NEWS

Reactions Trail Photo Of Peter Obi, Datti Wives Looking At Their Husband Phone

Social media users have expressed a wide range of opinions over the now-viral images showing the wives of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi and his vice president, Datti Baba Ahmed, gazing at their husbands’ phones.

Candidates from all political parties have been campaigning across the country in front of the 2023 election. Those pictures were taken at a location that was visited by Peter Obi, Datti Ahmed, and their spouses.

Tunde Ednut sent a photo of Margaret Benson, the wife of Peter Obi, gazing at her husband’s phone at the same time as Datti’s wife. Someone combined the photographs and wrote, “I hope when these two come into power, they won’t propose a legislation allowing women to view our phones like this, the transparency we desire is not this one.”

Following this declaration, opinions on the photographs have been shared online. So, what do you make of this?

