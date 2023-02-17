This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail Photo Of Obi & Lp Gov Lagos Candidate Taking A Short Sleep At The MM Int’l Airport

In a photo which has been making waves on social media, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr. Peter obi, the former Governor of Anambra state, and the Labour party (LP) Governorship Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, were seen taking a short sleep the MM international Airport, before leaving for official meeting in Lagos and Abuja.

Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to react to the photo. Reacting to the photo, a twitter user with the handle name, “Healing hands’ commented, “May God strengthen them”.

Another twitter user with the handle name ‘Amarachi Nzekwe’ commented, “Is it appropriate to post this picture online?”

Another twitter user with the handle name ‘DrUmaru’ commented, “Kai these men are passing through a lot to bring a New Nigeria and a new Lagos”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

What do you have to say about this?

