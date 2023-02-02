Reactions Trail Photo Of Obi Listening To A Little Girl Who Gifted Him Flowers During Sokoto Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi was captured engaging a little girl in a conversation while at the venue of the OBIDATTI Rally in Sokoto on Wednesday

Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed had arrived in the state in the early hours of the day in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the presidential election later in February

Their arrival in the state began with a Town Hall Meeting with students and women before they subsequently visited the palace of the sultan of Sokoto

The rally in the state, however, witnessed a mammoth crowd as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to render support to the team

However, the photo of the little girl interacting with the former governor of Anambra state has got some people talking. The picture which has been tagged as the picture of the day by some supporters of the labor party was taken at the venue of the rally in Sokoto

The little girl had previously presented the labor party presidential aspirant with beautiful flowers as soon as he stormed the state

Peter Obi, in the viral photos, appreciated the gift

Kindly checkout when she presented the gift to him below

A picture at the rally ground which shows obi listening to the little girl has now surfaced

Kindly check out the picture below

Since the pictures were shared online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from them below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)