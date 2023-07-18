Reactions Trail Photo Of Billboard In Kano State Wishing Obi A Happy Birthday

In a photo which has been making waves on social media, a billboard of Peter Obi was seen in Kano State, as it wished him a happy birthday. This is coming as the Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate would be turning a year older on Wednesday, the 18th of July.

This photo has led to a lot of reactions and comments from Nigerians online. Reacting to it a twitter user with the handle name ‘OgeGod’ commented “Kano Obidients can’t wait anymore. We wanna begin to ball. Let the show begin already. More to come already”.

‘Harry’ commented, “Abeg which one be Onwubuasi..?? This year’s birthday go LOUD!”.

Another twitter user with the handle name ‘Global Citizen’ commented, “And they say he is not known in the north? Kano, the state of the core north? It’s well. We need to recount that state’s votes. My God, help Nigeria, N,S,E,W, deliver us from Nebuchadnezzar”.

Another twitter user with the handle name ‘Omo iya maths’ commented, “Obidients we dey do too much!!! We no even let the party start officially before we call gbogbo elere!!! Kano Obidients don start the challenge like dix, am sure Lagos, Edo & Abuja go over shine them”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

