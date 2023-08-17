Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Tweet, After Visiting Ibrahim Babangida To Celebrate His 82nd Birthday.

There have been series of reactions on social media after the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate during the just concluded presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, tweeted after visiting the former former Nigeria’s Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd), to celebrate his 82nd birthday with him.

While wishing him a happy birthday celebration, Mr Obi noted that Babangida remains an unflinching patriot whose desire for the unity and progress of the nation is unfailing. He went on and described him as one of our experienced and outstanding leaders in the country.

The said tweet that was made by the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi caused a lot of Nigerians to react differently. Below are some reactions from Nigerians

General Ibrahim Babangida was Nigeria’s Military Head of State, between 1985 and 1993, before he was forcefully removed from the office by the Late Military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha. As he celebrates his birthday, may the good keep him alive so that he will celebrate more birthday in the future.

