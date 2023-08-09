Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Tweet After Hearing About The Death Of Pastor Odukoya

The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after hearing about the death of the founder and pastor in charge of the fountain life church, pastor Taiwo Odukoya

It is no longer news that the death of the pastor was announced on Tuesday and since then, several Nigerians have been sending their condolences and words of comfort to the family and the church that he left behind

However, the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has now joined several Nigerians to send his condolence message to the family

The labour party presidential aspirant took to his official Twitter page to explain the impact of pastor Odukoya to the church of God and Nigeria at large

He said he is saddened by his death

Kindly read part of his post below

However, since he made the post, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions below

Bodeblogs (

)