NEWS

Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Tweet After Attending The 40th Anniversary Of A Company In Nigeria

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

There have been several reactions after the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi spoke about a recent event that he attended

The former governor of Anambra state took to his verified Twitter page on Saturday to comment on the 40th anniversary of a popular company in Nigeria and there have been several reactions from social media users

In the post that he shared, he said he was sad when a company that has been existing in the country for over 51years decided to shut down and relocate

He said he expressed sadness then but today, he has hope after he attended the 40th anniversary of another company

The labour party presidential aspirant said that he is happy because the company has been offering employment opportunities to Nigerians since it was established

See photo from the event that he attended

See some of the reactions from social media users here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Bruno Fernandes’ Captain’s Performance Leads Manchester United’s Dramatic Comeback Victory

9 mins ago

Reactions As Shehu Sani Says People Are Now Googling To Verify About Chicago Because They Are Inquisitive

20 mins ago

Romantic Outfits Rocked By Adedimeji Lateef And His Wife Couples Can Recreate

22 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:War Not Ideal For My Economic Reforms-Tinubu, OBJ To Speaks At Church Anniversary

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button