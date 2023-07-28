NEWS

Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s New Photos After He Attended Three Events In Three Different States

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

There have been plenty comments trailing new photos of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi after he attended some events

The pictures, after they were shared online, have been getting many reactions from supporters online

The pictures were shared by the labour party presidential aspirant on his verified Twitter page on Friday

Speaking about the picture, the former governor of Anambra state said that they were taken from his recent visits to some events

Peter obi explained how he visited three events in three different states

According to him, he Joined the family of PDP national chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor to attend a requiem mass in Abia state

He said he proceeded to Ebonyi state to attend a funeral ceremony of veteran journalist, Late senator Anyim

He said he finally moved to Enugu to celebrate the 91st birthday of chief Francis Nwadison

See some of the pictures from the three events here

See what some people are saying

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

5 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

7 mins ago

“Things Are Hard In The Country, The Government Needs To Create Meaningful Palliatives” Linc Edochie

17 mins ago

Check out these exceptional gown styles for pretty ladies

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button