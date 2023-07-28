Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s New Photos After He Attended Three Events In Three Different States
There have been plenty comments trailing new photos of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi after he attended some events
The pictures, after they were shared online, have been getting many reactions from supporters online
The pictures were shared by the labour party presidential aspirant on his verified Twitter page on Friday
Speaking about the picture, the former governor of Anambra state said that they were taken from his recent visits to some events
Peter obi explained how he visited three events in three different states
According to him, he Joined the family of PDP national chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor to attend a requiem mass in Abia state
He said he proceeded to Ebonyi state to attend a funeral ceremony of veteran journalist, Late senator Anyim
He said he finally moved to Enugu to celebrate the 91st birthday of chief Francis Nwadison
