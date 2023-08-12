Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Message To First National Chairman Of APC John Oyegun On His 84th Birthday

Chief John Oyegun, the first national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, celebrated his 84th birthday on August 12, 2023. In response, Peter Obi conveyed his birthday wishes to Oyegun and hailed him as a devoted and patriotic Nigerian who dedicated his life and career to the betterment of the country.

On his official Twitter handle, Peter Obi expressed, “My family and I join fellow Nigerians in celebrating Chief John Odigie Oyegun, a distinguished Nigerian, on his 84th birthday. Chief Oyegun is a committed and patriotic Nigerian. After obtaining an Economics degree in 1963 and joining the Federal Civil Service, he dedicated his life and career to the advancement of Nigeria. Remarkably, he ascended to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1975 at the age of 36.” Source: Peter Obi’s Official Twitter Page

