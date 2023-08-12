NEWS

Reactions Trail Peter Obi’s Message To First National Chairman Of APC John Oyegun On His 84th Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Chief John Oyegun, the first national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, celebrated his 84th birthday on August 12, 2023. In response, Peter Obi conveyed his birthday wishes to Oyegun and hailed him as a devoted and patriotic Nigerian who dedicated his life and career to the betterment of the country.

On his official Twitter handle, Peter Obi expressed, “My family and I join fellow Nigerians in celebrating Chief John Odigie Oyegun, a distinguished Nigerian, on his 84th birthday. Chief Oyegun is a committed and patriotic Nigerian. After obtaining an Economics degree in 1963 and joining the Federal Civil Service, he dedicated his life and career to the advancement of Nigeria. Remarkably, he ascended to the position of a Federal Permanent Secretary in 1975 at the age of 36.” Source: Peter Obi’s Official Twitter Page

There have been a lot of reactions from Peter Obi’s message to John Oyegun. Below are some of the reactions:

What do you think about this update?

squareblogge (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

One Thing Jesus Christ Could Not Do While He Was On Earth-Pastor Benny Hinn Reveals.

5 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reacts As CBN Owes Foreign Banks & Two US-Based Companies Over N10 Trillion

15 mins ago

There Is Hardly Any Family In The Core North That Does Not Have Relatives From Niger – Fani-Kayode

25 mins ago

Ronaldo’s Brace Inspires Al Nassr To Arab Club Champions Cup Victory

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button