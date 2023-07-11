Reactions Trail PDP Guber Candidate, Dino Melaye’s Tweet As He Shares A Picture Of Himself Online

NEWS

As the race for the office of the Executive Governor gathers steam in Kogi State, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by former Lawmaker and Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Dino Melaye in which he showed off his flamboyant outfit.

For those who are familiar with Senator Melaye’s social media activities, it would be confirmed that the former Lawmaker who represented Kogi West at the 8th National Assembly, was fond of showing off his taste for luxury wristwatches, stylish apparels, and expensive automobile collection. He is also known to share pictures showing off exotic holiday locations and plush apartments.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Melaye, once again, shared a picture of himself in a pair of black trousers with a shirt, expensive sneakers, cap, and sunglasses to match.

Captioning the picture, the PDP guber candidate mocked his critics by insisting that he “just got blessed”.

Check out his tweet below:

Quite interestingly, Senator Melaye’s post has drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons applauded his outfit, others, however, criticized it. A few other persons urged him to focus on his upcoming guber election campaigns.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

