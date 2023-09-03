NEWS

Reactions Trail Oseloka’s Tweet Saying That There’s A New Beginning-Light At The End Of The Tunnel

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

There have been several reactions after Oseloka H Obaze, a labour party Chieftain and one of the close aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi said there is a light at the end of the tunnel

The statement was contained in a tweet that he made on his official Twitter page on Sunday

His statement is coming as many Nigerians await the final judgement from the presidential election petition court following the adoption of final written addresses

In the post that Oseloka Obaze made on his page, he said there is a new beginning light at the end of the tunnel. He went further to state that a new Nigeria is possible

Kindly checkout his tweet below

However, after he made the tweet, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of the people who commented below

What are your thoughts on this?

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

14 mins ago

Consider The Fact That Just 11 Men Collectively Ruled Different African Countries For 347 Years -FFK

22 mins ago

What To Do After Sex To Stay Healthy

24 mins ago

Nyesom Wike Is Not The Only One Who Spent Money To Keep PDP As A Strong Opposition Party- NWC Member

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button