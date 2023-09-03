Reactions Trail Oseloka’s Tweet Saying That There’s A New Beginning-Light At The End Of The Tunnel

There have been several reactions after Oseloka H Obaze, a labour party Chieftain and one of the close aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi said there is a light at the end of the tunnel

The statement was contained in a tweet that he made on his official Twitter page on Sunday

His statement is coming as many Nigerians await the final judgement from the presidential election petition court following the adoption of final written addresses

In the post that Oseloka Obaze made on his page, he said there is a new beginning light at the end of the tunnel. He went further to state that a new Nigeria is possible

Kindly checkout his tweet below

However, after he made the tweet, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from some of the people who commented below

What are your thoughts on this?

Bodeblogs (

)