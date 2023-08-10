Reactions Trail Onanuga’s Tweet After Seeing Tunnel Built Under A Highway In Holland In One Weekend
There have been several reactions partaining to the comment made by Bayo Onanuga, one of the media aides of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he came across a video of a tunnel that was built under a highway in Netherlands
According to the video that was shared online, the tunnel was built under the highway within a single weekend
The All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, however, took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday to comment after seeing the tunnel
In a post that he made on his page, he said that nothing is impossible to achieve if there is a will
His statement has got many reactions from Nigerians
He wrote ” Absolutely, there is nothing impossible to achieve if there is a will “
