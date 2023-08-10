NEWS

Reactions Trail Onanuga’s Tweet After Seeing Tunnel Built Under A Highway In Holland In One Weekend

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

There have been several reactions partaining to the comment made by Bayo Onanuga, one of the media aides of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he came across a video of a tunnel that was built under a highway in Netherlands

According to the video that was shared online, the tunnel was built under the highway within a single weekend

The All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, however, took to his verified Twitter page on Thursday to comment after seeing the tunnel

In a post that he made on his page, he said that nothing is impossible to achieve if there is a will

His statement has got many reactions from Nigerians

He wrote ” Absolutely, there is nothing impossible to achieve if there is a will “

See a photo of the tunnel built under the highway here

See the post that he made here

See some of the comments that were shared here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Niger Coup: Though It Was Bad But Bazoum Was Made To Feel The Pains Of The People Of Niger – Ohuegbe

8 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Niger Crisis: No Option Off The Table Including Force, Says Tinubu, Tribunal sacks Kano NNPP Rep member

9 mins ago

We Should Prioritise Diplomatic Negotiations, Dialogue In Resolving Niger Political Crisis, Tinubu Tells Other ECOWAS Leaders

15 mins ago

Ekiti govt suspends traditional chief, gives reason

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button