Reactions Trail Onanuga’s Advise To Isese Woman Who Was Being Threatened By Alfas In Viral Video

All progress Congress chieftain, Bayo Onanuga has advised an Isese woman who was being threatened by some Alfas in a viral video that surfaced online

According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER, it started after some Alfas stormed the venue where the isese worshippers were holding their meeting and told them to leave

In the viral video that surfaced, One of the Alfas who spoke, told the isese worshippers to leave the city within eight days because they don’t want to see them or experience their activities anymore

Reacting to the video, the All Progressive Congress chieftain said that such act is nothing but a misguided one. Onanuga said they have forgotten that the Nigerian constitution allows for the freedom of religion

He however, advised the leader of the traditional worshippers to seek police and judicial help to enforce her fundermental human right

