Reactions Trail Oby Ezekwesili’s Tweet Calling Out Politicians Over Coups In The West African Region

The recent military takeover in the Niger Republic has sparked global outrage, and in the wake of this development, human rights activist and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, posted a tweet calling out politicians in West Africa for their role in the recurring trend of military coups in the region.

In her tweet, posted on her verified Twitter handle, Ezekwesili accused politicians of feigning surprise whenever a coup occurs in West Africa, while they are fully aware of the underlying reasons that contribute to such unfortunate occurrences. She urged politicians and public officeholders to be honest and acknowledge their failures in delivering the promised benefits of democracy to their people.

Ezekwesili’s tweet has elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms. Many individuals agreed with her assessment, pointing to the prevalent political issues in the region that may fuel discontent and lead to military interventions. The response to her tweet shows that many people share her concern about the need for politicians to address the root causes of instability and governance challenges.

