Reactions Trail Oby Ezekwesili Tweet Calling Out Politicians Over Coups In The West African Region

Amid the ongoing global outrage that has greeted the military takeover of power in the Niger Republic, reactions have begun trailing a social media post put up by human rights activist, and former Minister of Education, Madam Oby Ezekwesili in which she called out politicians in West Africa over the worrying trend of military coups in the region.

In a tweet posted on her verified Twitter handle on Monday, July 31, Ezekwesili, who served as education minister under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, accused politicians of pretending to be surprised whenever a coup takes place in West Africa, adding that they are fully aware of the real cause of such unfortunate occurrences in the subregion.

According to her, politicians and public officeholders must be willing to face the truth and admit their failures in delivering the dividend of democracy to their people.

As expected, Ezekwesili’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Quite interestingly, most persons concurred with her submission on what has led to the upward rise in military coups in the West African sub-region.

