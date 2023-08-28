Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet Refuting Allegation Of Bribing A Journalist To Promote His Name On TV

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by Labour Party presidential flag bearer in which he refuted an allegation that he bribed popular journalist and television anchor, Rufai Oseni in order for the latter to promote his name on national tv.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 28, Obi insisted that while he normally does not respond to malicious statements or allegations thrown his way, he, however, felt the need to come out and clear the air on the rumor claiming that he bribed Oseni by sponsoring his late father’s burial.

Describing the allegations as ‘a lie’, Obi argued that he has often not been spared by Oseni whenever the latter challenges Nigerian politicians or speaks truth to power.

Going further, the Labour Party flag bearer explained that his close associates and supporters are well aware that he does not give anyone money to promote his name.

Concluding his tweet, Obi insisted that he is focused on the myriad challenges facing the country, especially on the issue of widespread poverty, and massive youth unemployment.

Quite interestingly, Obi’s rebuttal has drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)