Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet Refuting Allegation Of Bribing A Journalist To Promote His Name On TV

A few hours ago, replies started to follow a social media post made by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, in which he denied a charge that he had paid Rufai Oseni, a well-known journalist and television host, money in exchange for the latter’s promotion of his name on national television.

In a series of tweets published on Monday, August 28, Obi insisted that while he typically does not respond to unfavourable remarks or accusations made against him, he nonetheless felt the need to address the claim that he bought Oseni’s cooperation by paying for the burial of his deceased father.

Obi called the accusations “a lie” and said that if Oseni opposes Nigerian officials or speaks truth to power, he often does not spare him.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate went on to say that his close friends and followers are fully aware that he doesn’t pay anybody to promote his name.

In his last tweet, Obi reiterated that he is focused on the several issues the nation is experiencing, including the problem of pervasive poverty and significant young unemployment.

