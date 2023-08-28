NEWS

Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet Refuting Allegation Of Bribing A Journalist To Promote His Name On TV

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

A few hours ago, replies started to follow a social media post made by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, in which he denied a charge that he had paid Rufai Oseni, a well-known journalist and television host, money in exchange for the latter’s promotion of his name on national television.

In a series of tweets published on Monday, August 28, Obi insisted that while he typically does not respond to unfavourable remarks or accusations made against him, he nonetheless felt the need to address the claim that he bought Oseni’s cooperation by paying for the burial of his deceased father.

Obi called the accusations “a lie” and said that if Oseni opposes Nigerian officials or speaks truth to power, he often does not spare him.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate went on to say that his close friends and followers are fully aware that he doesn’t pay anybody to promote his name.

In his last tweet, Obi reiterated that he is focused on the several issues the nation is experiencing, including the problem of pervasive poverty and significant young unemployment.

Williams101 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer: Man United close to signing Cucurella; Maguire expected to stay at Man United

3 mins ago

Adzape-Orubibi reacts to rumours that she left her children in Canada to stay with a man in Nigeria

14 mins ago

Adzape-Orubibi reacts to rumours that she left her children in Canada to stay with a man in Nigeria

14 mins ago

Nigerian Presidential Election Tribunal Denies Fixing September 16 For Judgement On Peter Obi, Atiku’s Petitions Against Tinubu

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button