Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet Congratulating Anambra Students That Became Debate Champions In Malaysia

Reactions flooded social media after Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, tweeted his congratulations to Anambra State students who emerged as champions of the 2023 international debate championship in Malaysia.

In his tweet, Mr. Obi highlighted that Team Anambra represented Nigeria in the championship, comprising students from St Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary School Nimo, All Hallows Seminary Onitsha, and Mater Amabilis Girls Secondary School Umuoji. He noted that these schools were returned to their original owners during his tenure as Anambra State governor. He further emphasized that this accomplishment reinforces his unwavering message that investing in education is the most valuable contribution any government can make for its citizens.

Mr. Obi’s tweet garnered attention, prompting reactions from Nigerians, including former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad. The sentiment echoed across various responses, echoing Mr. Obi’s message that education holds the key to progress. Below are some of the reactions from various twitter users:

Source: Peter Obi’s Official Twitter Page

