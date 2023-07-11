Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet As Nigeria Celebrates World Population Day

As nations across the globe celebrate this year’s ‘World Population Day’, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, comparing Nigeria’s population potential with that of Asian countries.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, the former Anambra governor pointed out that nations like China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and India were able to harness their massive population for national development and economic growth because their leaders chose to do the right things.

Going further, Obi insisted that just like its Asian counterparts, Nigeria equally possesses the vast human resources needed to achieve its socio-economic potential when the right investments are made in the area of human capital development, such as quality education, affordable and quality healthcare, and poverty eradication for the citizens.

To buttress his point, the Labour Party presidential flag bearer revealed that Nigeria’s average population age was between 15 and 65, which makes the potential for productivity even greater for the country.

You can read his full tweet below:

As expected, Obi’s tweet has drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many coming out to concur with his assertions.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)