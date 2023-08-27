NEWS

Reactions Trail Obi's Tweet As He Shares Pictures Of Himself Attending A Youth Seminar In Owerri

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi in which he shared pictures of his attendance at a youth entrepreneurship seminar organized in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Saturday.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, August 27, Obi explained that while at the program which was tagged ‘Owerri Business Week’, he interacted and exchanged ideas with a thousand youths who attended the seminar.

Expressing his pleasure at the zeal for entrepreneurship and nation-building exhibited by those in attendance, Obi attributed the steady decline in Nigeria’s productivity to the neglect of small and medium-scale businesses which, according to him, are proven catalysts in prospering economies around the world.

Going further, the former governor revealed that while he encouraged the youths to remain committed in pursuing the success of their small businesses, he also urged the Nigerian government to support small-scale business enterprises aggressively in order to move the nation from consumption to production.

As expected, Obi’s remarks have drawn quite a number of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online.

While some persons applauded his decision to attend the event, others, however, lamented the gradual death of small and medium-scale businesses as occasioned by the rising cost of living.

