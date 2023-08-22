Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet As He Shares Pictures Of Himself At LP Rally Ahead Of Edo LGA Polls

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi in which he shared pictures of himself attending his party’s mega rally in Edo State.

In a series of pictures tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 22, Obi explained that he was in Benin, the Edo capital on Monday to show solidarity to the party’s candidates that will contest in the upcoming Local Government Council elections in September.

While thanking Obidients in Benin for their warmth and hospitality shown to him during his visit, Obi went expressed happiness at being able to interact with the candidates and other youths who are committed to delivering a new Nigeria.

Going down memory lane, the Labour Party flag bearer emphasized the importance of Local Government Councils in the country by revealing that while he served as governor of Anambra over a decade ago, his administration ensured that all monies allocated to local governments in the state were judiciously used, especially in the areas of healthcare, education, and poverty alletion.

You can read his full tweet below:

As expected, Obi’s remarks have garnered quite a number of reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

