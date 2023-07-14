Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet As He Pens Birthday Tribute To Professor Wole Soyinka

A few minutes ago, Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi took to social media to pen a congratulatory message to Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate and literary icon, Professor Wole Soyinka on his 89th birthday.

In a series of tweets posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday night, Obi thanked God on behalf of the Professor for the gift of life and good health bestowed upon him thus far.

Going further, the former Anambra Governor saluted Soyinka for his numerous contributions to the struggle for a better nation and for humanity at large, adding that the Nobel Laureate is indeed held in high esteem both at home and abroad.

Concluding his tweet, Obi went on to pray for God to grant the Prof more years of health in mind and body as he continues to contribute his quota to the ongoing task of nation building.

You can read his tweet below:

As expected, Obi’s message to Professor Soyinka has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons joined in celebrating the Nobel Laureate, others, however, applauded Obi for his message.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)