Reactions Trail Obi’s Tweet After Pa Adebanjo Attended Labour Party Campaign Rally In Ogun

As presidential campaigns continue to hit the nooks and crannies of Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi shortly after his just-concluded rally in Ogun.

For those who are not aware, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun capital alongside other Labour Party bigwigs to organize his campaign in the state.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle after the event, the former Anambra Governor revealed that the rally in Abeokuta was not only awesome but that the occasion was further brightened by the presence of elder Yoruba Statesman and leader of the Afenifere socio-political group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

He wrote; “The Ogun State rally was simply awesome; it was further buoyed by the presence of Pa Adebanjo. We are eternally grateful.”

As always, Obi’s tweet has generated a flurry of reactions from Nigerians as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons thanked the Afenifere leader for his unwavering stance for a power shift to the Southeast region of the country, others, however, described the Labour Party outing in Ogun as poor.

