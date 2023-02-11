This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail Obi’s Remarks Over Alleged Attacks On Obidients By Thugs Ahead Of LP Rally In Lagos

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted reports of alleged brutal attacks on Labour Party supporters by armed assailants in Lagos, reactions have begun trailing the latest social media post made by the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Gregory Obi on the unfortunate incident.

Recall that as Labour Party prepares to commence its mega rally in Lagos in a few hours, several videos and pictures showing Obidients who were allegedly attacked by armed thugs in several parts of the state on Saturday morning, have begun making the rounds across social media platforms.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle a few minutes ago to react, Obi condemned the attacks on his supporters while urging security agencies in the state to step out and protect innocent citizens who are trying to exercise their civic responsibilities.

The former Anambra governor wrote; “As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence. I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery; especially incessant attacks on my Obidient supporters.

I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further.”

Quite interestingly, Obi’s remarks have drawn a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts on the alleged attacks.

While some persons lauded his swiftness in drawing the attention of security agents to the incidents, others, however, accused the Obidients of instigating the attacks against them. A few other persons urged the Labour Party candidate to address a press conference on the issue.

