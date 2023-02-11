This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail Obi’s Remarks As He Shares Pictures Of His Visit To Alaba International Market

As Nigerians continue to countdown to the commencement of the much-anticipated presidential elections in the country, reactions have begun trailing the latest social media post made by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi in which he announced his arrival at the famous Alaba International Market in Lagos.

For those who are not aware, Obi stormed the southwest state of Lagos alongside other party bigwigs to attend the much-publicized Obidient campaign rally scheduled to take place at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos Mainland. However, before heading to the venue of the rally, the former Anambra governor briefly visited the Alaba international market where he was received by a mammoth crowd of traders.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to share pictures of the impromptu visit, Obi expressed pleasure at the kind of reception he got, adding that he couldn’t wait to see the kind of crowd that would be gathered at the main rally at the TBS later in the day.

He wrote; “We just arrived at the Alaba International Market to an awesome reception. We’re pondering what the rally will be like. LP is finishing strong. Salute to all and Obidients and Nigerian Youths.”

As expected, Obi’s tweet generated a flurry of reactions from Nigerians on Twitter as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons equally expressed their pleasure at the reception he received at the iconic market, others, however, lamented that some of his supporters were being attacked by thugs in several parts of the state in a bid to frustrate the scheduled rally.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

