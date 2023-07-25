NEWS

Reactions Trail Obi’s Post As He Celebrates His Elder Brother, Dr Chidi Amuta 70th Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Peter Obi, who campaigned for president in the most recent election as a member of the Labour Party, has taken to Twitter to sincerely wish his older brother a happy birthday. Peter Obi, his older brother, claims that Dr Chidi Amita has spent 70 years on the planet and has made a significant contribution to societal advancement.

In his words as seen in his tweet: “It is with pride that I, on behalf of my family, most sincerely wish my very dear elder brother, an imperator of the Nigerian journalistic landscape, and one of Nigeria’s best media executives a happy 70th birthday. Dr Chidi Amuta is an extraordinary scholar, journalist, social crusader, and patriot whose interests and consistent interventions in the Nigerian public space span a very wide spectrum. He has brought his cerebral ideas to bear on almost everything that conduces to national development.”

Screenshot From People’s Reaction Below:

Source: Twitter

Chibabyval (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

22-Year-Old BBN Star Angel Smith Showcases Her Beauty In New Instagram Photos

2 mins ago

Election Tribunal: Even If The Heavens Will Fall, The Court Should Deliver Justice – Phrank Shaibu

13 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Celebrates His Elder Brother’s 70th Birthday

30 mins ago

Hearing From God Gives You Direction And Prosper all Your ways- Pastor EA Adeboye

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button