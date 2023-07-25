Reactions Trail Obi’s Post As He Celebrates His Elder Brother, Dr Chidi Amuta 70th Birthday

Peter Obi, who campaigned for president in the most recent election as a member of the Labour Party, has taken to Twitter to sincerely wish his older brother a happy birthday. Peter Obi, his older brother, claims that Dr Chidi Amita has spent 70 years on the planet and has made a significant contribution to societal advancement.

In his words as seen in his tweet: “It is with pride that I, on behalf of my family, most sincerely wish my very dear elder brother, an imperator of the Nigerian journalistic landscape, and one of Nigeria’s best media executives a happy 70th birthday. Dr Chidi Amuta is an extraordinary scholar, journalist, social crusader, and patriot whose interests and consistent interventions in the Nigerian public space span a very wide spectrum. He has brought his cerebral ideas to bear on almost everything that conduces to national development.”

