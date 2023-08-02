Reactions Trail New Photos Of Obi’s Lawyers After Their Recent Outing At The Court Of Appeal

Photos currently circulating online has captured the moment all the legal practitioners representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi at the ongoing presidential election petition court posed together

The pictures, which has been generating lots of comments from social media users, were taken after the adoption of their last written address at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday

It is no longer news that the lawyers have been representing the labour party presidential aspirant at the court since May 8 when the tribunal officially began

They have been at the court challenging the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, after their visit at the court, they all posed to take pictures which have now been shared online

Kindly checkout some of the pictures below

However, since the pictures surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

Bodeblogs (

)