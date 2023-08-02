NEWS

Reactions Trail New Photos Of Obi’s Lawyer After Their Recent Outing At The Court Of Appeal

A recent photo of all the lawyers representing Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has been circulating on the internet. The picture was taken after their final written speech was approved at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday. This photo has garnered attention and received numerous comments from social media users.

It is no longer surprising news that these attorneys have been defending the Labour Party candidate in court since May 8, when the tribunal was established. Their main objective has been to challenge the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a contender from the All Progressive Congress, in the presidential election.

After their time in court, the lawyers gathered together for a photo, which has now been shared online. This image captures the unity and determination of the legal team representing Peter Gregory Obi.

The photo signifies a significant moment for the attorneys, as it symbolizes their hard work and dedication throughout the legal proceedings. It serves as a visual representation of their efforts in defending their client and contesting the legitimacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

The widespread circulation of this photo on the internet highlights the interest and engagement of the public in the ongoing legal battle between the Labour Party and the All Progressive Congress. It has become a topic of discussion among social media users, further emphasizing the significance of this image.

