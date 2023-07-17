Reactions Trail New Photo Of Wike With Sim Fubara At A Road Project Flag-Off In Rivers

Ex Gov of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has been sighted in a latest picture with the new governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara at a road project flag-off in the state. Recall that the new governor took over from Wike on May 29 after his tenure ended

Sim Fubara flagged off a road project in the state on Monday and the ex governor was invited

Pictures from the event were shared by Fubara on his verified Twitter page and many people have been commenting

He wrote “Today, we took the bold step to flag off the 50.15 Kilometres Portharcout Dual carriage Ring Road Project. To the glory of God, we are expecting its competition and the commissioning in the next 36 months. It is a project dear to our heart “

