NEWS

Reactions Trail New Photo Of Wike With Sim Fubara At A Road Project Flag-Off In Rivers

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

Ex Gov of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has been sighted in a latest picture with the new governor of Rivers state, Sim Fubara at a road project flag-off in the state. Recall that the new governor took over from Wike on May 29 after his tenure ended

Sim Fubara flagged off a road project in the state on Monday and the ex governor was invited

Pictures from the event were shared by Fubara on his verified Twitter page and many people have been commenting

He wrote “Today, we took the bold step to flag off the 50.15 Kilometres Portharcout Dual carriage Ring Road Project. To the glory of God, we are expecting its competition and the commissioning in the next 36 months. It is a project dear to our heart “

See some of the pictures that were shared from the event here

See what some people are saying here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:LP Hits Out At Tinubu, I Can’t Celebrate My 62nd Birthday With This Situation- Obi

2 mins ago

6 La Masia Graduates Who Returned To Barcelona

4 mins ago

Akume Urges Nigerians To Continue To Bear The Hardship of Subsidy Removal As The Pain Would Soon End

15 mins ago

Some Will Say SE Didn’t Vote For APC, The SW Didn’t Vote For PDP When Obasanjo Was Elected- Osita Chidoka

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button