Reactions Trail New Photo Of Peter Obi & His Wife Margaret Obi At An Event In Anambra state

New photos of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his wife, Margaret Obi at an event in Anambra state has been shared online

The pictures were shared by the labour party presidential aspirant on his verified Twitter page on Thursday

According to obi, he and his wife both attended the event of the late Annie Okonkwo that was held in Ojoto, Anambra state

Peter obi said many other distinguished Nigerians which include Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the governor of Anambra state, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Abia state, Gov Alex Otti, captains of industries and political leaders were all present

In his post, he said he and his wife were present at the event to pay their last respect to the deceased

The labour party presidential aspirant shared photo of himself and his wife and there have been comments

