Reactions Trail New Photo Of Ex President, Buhari After He Observed Jumaat Prayer In Daura

Several reactions have trailed latest photo of ex president, Muhammadu Buhari after he held Jumaat Prayer at a mosque in Daura on Friday

The picture surfed online on the official page of one of his media aides, Bashir Ahmad and has since been generating lots of comments from social media users

In the viral photo that surfaced online, the president could be seen alongside some of his aides who were accompanying him

The picture, after it was shared, has got Twitter users stating their views

Bashir Ahmad, after he took to his verified Twitter page on Friday to share the picture, wrote ” Baba after Jumaat Prayer today in Daura “

Kindly checkout the picture of Buhari that he shared on his verified Twitter page below

However, since the picture surafaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

