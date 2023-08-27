Reactions Trail New Photo Of Ex President, Buhari After He Observed Jumaat Prayer In Daura

Following his attendance at the Jumaat Prayer on Friday at a mosque in Daura, former president Muhammadu Buhari has been the subject of several reactions.

Bashir Ahmad, one of his media assistants, first posted the image on his official page. Since then, it has drawn a lot of attention from social media users, many of whom have left comments.

The president was seen with his staff in a recent viral photo of him and his entourage. People started leaving comments on the picture after it was posted on Twitter.

On Friday, Bashir Ahmad posted the image with the caption “Baba after Jumaat Prayer today in Daura” on his verified Twitter account. Please see the picture Buhari sent to his verified Twitter account below.

However, a lot of people have voiced their opinions since the image went viral online.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

Funnypolicy (

)