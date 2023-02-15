This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail Moment Tinubu Was Seen Trekking After Arriving Portharcout For Rally

A video currently circulating online has captured the moment the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was captured trekking after he arrived in rivers state for his presidential campaign

The election comes up in less than two weeks and the former governor of Lagos state isn’t showing signs of stopping his presidential campaign anytime soon

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate is one of the presidential candidates that has visited and staged campaigns in many states across the country

He has visited the East, West, South, and North. Since the campaign officially began, he alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima has campaigned in Sokoto, Taraba, Imo, Edo, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Anambra, and many other states

However, a video displaying how he landed in Rivers state and decided to walk a long distance has surfaced online

In the viral video, after he alighted from his private jet, he was welcomed by the All Progressive Congress APC stakeholders in the state. Among them was Tonye Patrick Cole, a notable chieftain in the APC.

After they met with him, they could be seen walking

In the viral video, Tinubu could be seen walking sharply and smartly as they move together

Kindly check out a picture extracted from the video below

A picture showing them on the move

Kindly click on the link below to catch up with the moment

However, since the video surfaced online, there have been mixed reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Trail #Moment #Tinubu #Trekking #Arriving #Portharcout #RallyReactions Trail Moment Tinubu Was Seen Trekking After Arriving Portharcout For Rally Publish on 2023-02-15 18:31:35